Howard calls on London as FCS coaching changes continue

(STATS) – The hiring of former Virginia and Richmond coach Mike London at Howard on Monday continued the recent flurry of coaching changes in the FCS.

Fifteen schools have made a change since the end of the regular season, and only one remains without a coach as Indiana State is seeking to replace Mike Sanford Sr. after he resigned last month to join his son Mike’s staff at Western Kentucky.

In the latest change, the 56-year-old London will seek to lift Howard’s struggling program in the MEAC.

He led Richmond to the 2008 FCS national championship in his first season with the Spiders and was 24-5 over two seasons before going 27-46 at Virginia from 2010-15. He served as the associate head coach and defensive line coach at Maryland this past season.

Howard finished 2-9 in its sixth and final season under Gary Harrell.

FCS COACHING CHANGES=

Changes since start of the 2016 season:

School: Former Head Coach, New Head Coach

Abilene Christian: Ken Collums (Nov. 13), Adam Dorrel (Dec. 18)

Bryant: Marty Fine (Nov. 30), James Perry (Jan. 3)

Charleston Southern: Jamey Chadwell (Jan. 8), Mark Tucker (Jan. 8)

Chattanooga: Russ Huesman (Dec. 14), Tom Arth (Dec. 19)

Delaware: Dave Brock (Oct. 16), Danny Rocco (Dec. 13)

Elon: Rich Skrosky (Dec. 20), Curt Cignetti (Dec. 31)

Furman: Bruce Fowler (Dec. 2), Clay Hendrix (Dec. 19)

Howard: Gary Harrell (Nov. 23), Mike London (Jan. 9)

Indiana State: Mike Sanford Sr. (Dec. 16), Brian Cabral (interim)

Lafayette: Frank Tavani (Nov. 29), John Garrett (Dec. 21)

Lamar: Ray Woodard (Nov. 21), Mike Schultz (Dec. 22)

Presbyterian: Harold Nichols (Nov. 20), Tommy Spangler (Nov. 22)

Richmond: Danny Rocco (Dec. 13), Russ Huesman (Dec. 14)

UC Davis: Ron Gould (Nov. 21), Dan Hawkins (Nov. 28)

Villanova: Andy Talley (Dec. 3), Mark Ferrante (Dec. 4)