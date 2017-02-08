HS basketball prospect scores 92 points in rout

A high school basketball player in California scored 92 points Tuesday, saving a large part of his scoring to the last eight minutes, where he scored 41 points, The Los Angeles Times reported.

LaMelo Ball, a sophomore at Chino Hills who is already committed to playing at UCLA, helped his team win 146-123 against Los Osos.

The coach for Los Osos, Dave Smith, called the effort “a joke.”

He said his players were fouled on purpose so they could not run down the clock and deny Ball points, the report said.

“That’s wrong,” Smith told The Times. “It goes against everything CIF stands for. The Ball boys are very talented and great players, but it’s embarrassing to high school athletics. I’ve been coaching for 35 years, and we’re turned high school athletics into individualism.

Ball’s younger brother, LiAngelo, a freshman is also committed to UCLA.