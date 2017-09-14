Hudson Valley daily newspaper gets new publisher

Kevin Corrado, publisher of the New Haven Register in Connecticut for the past three years, has been named publisher of the Daily Freeman in Kingston.

The Hudson Valley newspaper reports that Corrado also will oversee operations at the Denver-based Digital First Media’s other New York properties, including the Oneida Daily Dispatch; The Saratogian, of Saratoga Springs, and The Record, of Troy.

He’ll also have management duties for the company’s newspapers in Massachusetts, including The Lowell Sun and the Sentinel & Enterprise, of Fitchburg.

The move comes after Digital First Media recently decided to consolidate management structure in the two states.

In addition to his stint with in New Haven, Corrado also led operations at several of the company’s other Connecticut publications. He has also served as publisher at newspapers in Vermont, Massachusetts and Wisconsin.

Information from: Daily Freeman, http://www.dailyfreeman.com/