The Cleveland Browns no longer have to worry about going winless, but they still have something to play for in their Week 17 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With another loss, the Browns would clinch the No. 1 pick in April’s draft. But if they pull off the win against a Steelers team that is expected sit many of its stars, the Browns could lose the top selection to the San Francisco 49ers, who have two wins on the season.

So what will the Browns do come Sunday?

“Oh no, we are trying to win a game,” head coach Hue Jackson said, via Pro Football Talk. “That talk, we don’t even get into. Like I said before, these guys have worked so hard that every chance you go out there, you are trying to win.

“All of that will take care of itself on how it all unfolds. First pick, second pick, third pick, there are good players every year. We are going to be at the top of the draft regardless of how we finish. We will be fine that way.”

If the Browns win and the 49ers lose, San Francisco might get the top pick because of its strength of opponent tiebreaker. But with the amount of losing Cleveland has had to deal with this season, Jackson isn’t thinking about the draft just yet.

“I think history has proven that [having the No. 1 pick can matter], but I don’t think that I can get caught up in that,” he said. “I don’t think the team can get caught up in that. Our message is to go out and play and win. That is all we are interested in.

“I don’t know much about this draft yet and how it is going to unfold. That is not what I am concerned about. I am concerned about getting this team ready to play and go win.”