The first “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” teaser trailer debuted Friday.

The film is a follow-up to 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and is expected to pick up where the previous film ended; the first meeting between Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, and Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill.

“The Last Jedi,” also known as “Episode VIII, stars Ridley, Hamill, John Boyega and Adam Driver.

It has a December 15 release date.