Carlos Gomez homered twice to drive in five runs

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos Huge day for Carlos Gomez in Rangers’ 11-4 win Thursday day-game probables | Rangers Live Ernesto Frieri holds Blue Jays in 3 shutout innings in loss Joey Gallo on hitting inside-the-park home run Plenty of time to come back | Rangers Live Jeff Banister on offense to nearly come back More FOX Sports Southwest Videos