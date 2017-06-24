Hugh Grant, the actor perhaps best known for his role in “Love Actually,” offered a $1,100 reward for the return of a WW2 veteran’s medals, and promised anonymity.

Alfred Barlow, 95, who is blind, served in the third landing at the Normandy coastline in 1944, when he was 24, The Manchester Evening News reported. He lost four medals during his annual trip to Normandy to honor the anniversary on June 6.

“I have found it all very distressing. These medals are worth very little to sell but to me they are priceless. I had intended to pass all of my medals on to my grandson which makes it even more upsetting,” said the Legion d’Honneur recipient.

He reportedly lost the medals at a service station near Walsall, which is outside Birmingham.

The paper reported that the medals included a 1939-1945 France and Germany Star, the 1939-1945 War Medal and the Palestine Medal.

The veteran turns 96 on Sunday and said it would make his birthday if the medals are returned.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Blind Veterans UK charity.