Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder, dead at 91

DEVELOPING: Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, died Wednesday at the Playboy Mansion surrounded by loved ones, the magazine said in a statement.

He was 91.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Cooper Hefner, Hefner’s son and chief creative officer at Playboy Enterprises, said in a statement. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”