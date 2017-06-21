Human toe used for cocktail at Canadian bar is stolen

The Sourdough Saloon — a Canadian bar that likes to put its best foot forward — has lost one if its toe-ken attractions.

Terry Lee, the “toe master” at the Downtown Hotel’s Sourdough Saloon in Dawson City, Canada, uses mummified human toes in the bar’s signature “Sourtoe Cocktail” — a shot of alcohol with a toe mixed in. The drink, Lee said, comes with one particular rule: “You can drink it fast, you can drink it slow, but your lips have gotta touch the toe.”

But this past weekend, Lee said one of the bar’s toes disappeared, according to Alaska Dispatch News. It was specifically a “second” toe, the one next to the big toe.

A customer walked into the Saloon Saturday night around midnight and ordered the signature drink, after the designated time between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., which is when the bar allows bar-goers to order the Sourtoe Cocktail. The man left the bar, with the toe, when the bartender turned her back, according to Lee.

The Royal Canadian Mountain Police confirmed Tuesday that officers were investigating the toe theft.

“We have a name. We have two witnesses,” Lee told the Alaska Dispatch. “This guy is in deep trouble.”

The hotel posted a “missing toe” flier on its Facebook page – and is offering a reward.

The missing toe isn’t the bar’s only one, according to Lee. The Sourdough Saloon has reportedly received a number of toes through anonymous donations. There’s a $2,500 fine from the bar to those who steal the toe — or swallow it.

As for the history of the signature cocktail, the Sourtoe, which the bartender said brings in about $80,000 in gross revenue each year, was founded in 1973.

Lee recalled two different occasions during the 1990s when Sourtoe Cocktail toes went missing, but both times the missing digit was returned.