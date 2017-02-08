Humana reports 4Q loss

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $401 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of $2.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $12.88 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.46 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.54 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $614 million, or $4.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.96 billion.

Humana shares have dropped slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 2 percent. The stock has risen 24 percent in the last 12 months.

