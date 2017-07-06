Hundreds of houses remain evacuated near Colorado ski resort

Evacuation orders for hundreds of homes remain in place as a wildfire rages near Colorado’s Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The fire, one of several burning across the West, was reported by a mountain biker late Wednesday morning and is consuming beetle-killed trees in the White River National Forest about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the resort.

It had scorched about 80 acres (32.4 hectares) and forced the evacuation of 463 homes near the resort.

The fire has not burned any structures and died down as temperatures cooled Wednesday night. Evacuation orders were expected to remain in place until midday Thursday.

Several other fires dot the West, including one that was burning near a nuclear facility in Washington state and another in Wyoming that forced the evacuation of a campground.