Hunter, Hawkins to join Twins broadcast team

FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, unveiled the broadcast team for the regional sports network’s 2017 baseball season Wednesday, including the addition of two new analysts, former Twins stars Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins.

Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer enters his 34th season in the booth with an impressive lineup of Twins alumni, including Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven, four-time World Series champion Jack Morris and 1987 World Series champion Roy Smalley, as well as newcomers Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins. The team of analysts will be on a rotating schedule and will work alongside Bremer throughout the season.

Also contributing to FOX Sports North’s Twins coverage as sideline reporters during the 2017 season are Audra Martin, Kevin Gorg and Marney Gellner.

“Twins Live presented by Century Link,” the network’s half-hour pre and postgame show, returns with host Tom Hanneman and 1987 World Series champion Tim Laudner serving as analyst.

“We’re looking forward to incorporating this dynamic team of baseball analysts into our broadcast booth this season,” executive producer Tony Tortorici. “This lineup is the perfect combination of expertise, energy and enthusiasm that truly represents what Twins baseball is all about.”

The network’s coverage of the 2017 season starts on March 4 with the first of eleven televised spring training games.

The regular season broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

FOX Sports North reaches more than 2 million homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year.