Renfroe hit a 2-run home run in the Padres’ 6-0 win.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Wil Myers on his 2-run home run and the series win vs the Braves
Just now
Hunter Renfroe on his home run and Padres’ win over the Braves
15 mins ago
WATCH: Myers and Renfroe crush 2-run homers off the Btaves
15 mins ago
Does Andy Green need to start showing more fire on the field?
11 hours ago
Carlos Asuaje on the first 3-hit night of his career
11 hours ago
Marathon runner Meb Keflezighi’s path to long distance running
12 hours ago