Hurricane Dora has formed in the Pacific off Mexico’s southwestern coast on Monday. The storm is the first eastern Pacific hurricane this year.

Dora’s maximum sustained winds as of early Monday are near 80 mph with some strengthening likely before weakening is expected to begin Tuesday.

The hurricane is centered about 170 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and is moving west-northwest near 13 mph.

Hurricane #Dora south of #Mexico with hints of eye formation while heading out to sea. Coastal downpours but landfall not expected. pic.twitter.com/dw7fIYU8h4 — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) June 26, 2017

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dora’s forecast track shows its center staying offshore of Mexico’s southwestern coast. But swells from the storm are affecting parts of Mexico’s coast and are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Dora is not a threat to the U.S. mainland, according to the Weather Channel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.