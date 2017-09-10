Hurricane Irma rescue: Florida deputies save two people on boat

Florida deputies rescued two people who attempted to brave out Hurricane Irma in their anchored boat on Sunday, entering treacherous waters as Irma was set to make landfall in minutes.

Martin County Sheriff’s Marine and Strike teams rescued the two people just off Jensen Beach, the Atlantic Coast north of Palm Beach, Sunday morning. It’s unclear why the pair were still out on their boat.

“MCSO Marine Rescue complete. Everyone is safe. Good job everyone,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter with a video of the man and woman walking off the boat.

A video showed the two boats bobbing in choppy water as the deputies were helping the couple onto their boat.

The couple’s names were not released and they were not injured.

About 6.4 million people in Florida were urged to evacuate in the days before Irma made landfall. About 30,000 people left the Florida Keys before Irma made landfall on Sunday, but an unspecified number refused to evacuate and opted to ride out the storm.

Hurricane-force winds were already being felt by Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“Pray, pray for everybody in Florida,” Gov. Rick Scott said on “Fox News Sunday.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.