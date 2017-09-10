Hurricane Irma tears roof off Miami apartment building

As Hurricane Irma roars through Florida, a video posted to social media showed the storm tearing a roof off a Miami building.

The 11-second video captured the roof peeling off the building. Debris could be seen littered on nearby buildings.

The City of Miami confirmed in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the roof was torn off a two-story apartment building in Miami. The video identified the building as being in the Brickwell neighborhood – the financial center near Biscayne Bay.

“Using satellite before pictures [the Miami Fire-Rescue Department] was able to confirm a roof peeled off a two story [apartment building],” the city wrote in the tweet.

Powerful winds and other dangerous conditions in the area have prevented emergency officials from sending out crews to the building yet, the Miami Herald reported Sunday.

“As soon as we start sending recon teams out the door, this is one of the first structures that needs to be checked,” said Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban. “Why? One structure had a roof come off. The other structure had a roof land on it.”

The powerful storm also knocked down at least two cranes in downtown Miami on Sunday.

HURRICANE IRMA’S PATH: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm. It made its second landfall in Florida in Marco Island near Naples Sunday afternoon as a Category 3 hurricane.

At least 28 people have died so far in the hurricane after it ravaged the Caribbean last week.