Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico as Category 4 storm

DEVELOPING: Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm after slamming smaller Caribbean islands along the way.

Maria roared onto the island with 155 mph winds and made landfall near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico on the island’s southeast coast, striking the area with life-threatening winds for 12 to 24 hours, forecasters said.

Maria had previously been a Category 5 storm with 175 mph winds.

“This is going to be an extremely violent phenomenon,” Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said. “We have not experienced an event of this magnitude in our modern history.”

The number of power outages spiked as Maria approached, with the storm centered early Wednesday about 50 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and moving northwest at 10 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed. Coming in second is this year’s Irma, which had 185 mph winds and killed 38 people in the Caribbean and another 36 in the U.S. earlier this month.

Puerto Rico had long been spared from a direct hit by hurricanes that tend to veer north or south of the island. The last Category 4 hurricane landfall in Puerto Rico occurred in 1932, and the strongest storm to ever hit the island was San Felipe in 1928 with winds of 160 mph.

