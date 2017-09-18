Maria strengthened to a Category 3 storm Monday morning, intensifying to a “major hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center said.

As Maria strengthens in the Atlantic Ocean, it threatens Caribbean islands already left devastated by Hurricane Irma a few weeks ago. A hurricane warning has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands where many people have been left without food, water or shelter.

Below is what you should know about Maria’s path.

Where is Maria today?

The storm is 70 miles east-southeast of Dominica, an island in the Caribbean, and 45 miles east-northeast of Martinique, part of the Lesser Antilles, the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. ET advisory Monday morning. It has maximum sustained winds of 125mph and is traveling west-northwest at 10 mph.

The center of the storm is expected to travel through the Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean later Monday.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

There’s a hurricane warning for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Martinique, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. Other areas in the Caribbean are under hurricane watches, including Puerto Rico.

Saint John and Saint Thomas – two islands part of the U.S. Virgin Islands – were left ravaged and devastated from Hurricane Irma a few weeks ago. The islands, especially Saint John, lack basic necessities and shelter, and some residents have been unable to evacuate ahead of Maria, they told Fox News.

“Dangerous” storm surges and large waves can raise water levels up to 7 feet above normal tide levels, the National Hurricane Center warned Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.