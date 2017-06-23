Hurricanes select Martin Necas with No. 12 pick in NHL draft

Francis Remains Active Ahead of 2017 NHL Draft
Canes hold 12th overall pick in first round
Mock Drafts Project Canes’ Pick
Who will the Hurricanes select with the 12th overall pick?
Best Canes Draft Picks of Last 20 Years
Scouting Sebastian Aho
How the Hurricanes tracked, analyzed and drafted Aho
Draft Preview: Scouts Preparing for Busy Weekend in Chicago
Canes hold six draft picks in the top 73
Interviewing P.K. Subban at Tim Hortons
Canes head amateur scout recalls his pre-draft interview with Subban
Hurricanes to Pick 12th in 2017 NHL Draft
Carolina falls back a spot after lottery draws
Lottery Draws to Determine Hurricanes’ Draft Position
Hurricanes have 3.2 percent chance of winning first pick