Hurricanes stall start of New Jersey beach repair from Sandy

Two hurricanes have delayed the start of beach widening and dune construction in some of the New Jersey shore towns hit hardest by Superstorm Sandy five years ago.

Work in Mantoloking (mahn-toh-LOH’-king) was supposed to have started within the last week or so, but hurricanes Jose and Maria have prevented that from happening.

The barrier island town was cut in half by Sandy, and virtually every one of its 521 homes was damaged or destroyed by the 2012 storm.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says work in Mantoloking and other nearby towns pummeled by Sandy should now begin in early October.

Dredges and pipelines have been stored in safe areas until after Maria passes by and seas calm down.