Hurricanes trade Lack, Murphy to Flames

RALEIGH, NC – Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has traded goaltender Eddie Lack, defenseman Ryan Murphy and its own seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, to Calgary in exchange for the Flames’ sixth-round pick in 2019, and defenseman Keegan Kanzig.

Kanzig, 22, completed his first professional season in 2016-17 season, spitting the year between the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. The Athabasca, Alb., native earned two assists in six games with Stockton, and added one goal and four assists (5 points) in 40 games with Adirondack. Prior to turning professional, Kanzig (6’7″, 247 lbs.) played five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL), scoring 19 goals, earning 40 assists (59 points) and accumulating 565 penalty minutes in 319 regular-season games with Victoria and Calgary. He was drafted in the third round, 67th overall, by the Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft.