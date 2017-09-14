Husband uses chainsaw to free wife in labor, get her to hospital

A couple in suburban Atlanta will likely never forget Monday, the day they became parents of twins.

Wife Heather Yavaliollah went into labor inside their home, but couldn’t get out because a storm resulting from Hurricane Irma had knocked down a tree, blocking the door.

That’s when husband Mehrvarz Yavaliollah sprang into action, Atlanta’s Fox 5 reported.

He ran to a shed and grabbed a chainsaw that was stored under some outdoor furniture they had stored away.

Then he started cutting away at the tree.

“My wonderful neighbors saw me outside. They kind of knew the situation, so they started grabbing limbs as I was cutting them off and helped move them to the street. So very thankful to them,” Mehrvarz Yavaliollah said.

With a path cleared, the Yavaliollahs tried to head toward a hospital – but their truck wouldn’t start.

Eventually, Heather made it to Piedmont Hospital and delivered two healthy baby boys, Stuart and Solomon.

“Everything looked fine, and we were not expecting anything to happen,” Heather Yavaliollah said. “And then Irma came along and changed all of that.”

As for the boys, born a month before their due date: “Sweet little angels,” their mom said. “So Irma was no indication of their behavior.”