Hyundai Motor says aims to sell 5.08 million vehicles globally in 2017

Hyundai Motor Co <005380.KS> aims to sell 5.08 million vehicles globally in 2017, the South Korean company said on Monday, up slightly from its 2016 goal.

Hyundai Motor said in a regulatory filing it plans to sell 4.4 million vehicles overseas and another 683,000 vehicles domestically. The firm set a 2016 total sales target of 5.01 million but did not disclose actual sales for last year.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Paul Tait)