Mercedes GP non-executive chairman Niki Lauda has given Lewis Hamilton the biggest possible compliment by saying that only the Brit could have achieved the pole lap he logged in Baku today.

Lauda also praised the team for the way it had improved the W08 through the weekend.

“We had some problems on Friday but the team did a fantastic job to set the car up in the right way,” he told Sky F1. “And Lewis with his lap here – I’ve never seen anything like it.

“It was not plain sailing at all. But I tell you, a lot of thinking, digging, back to the factory, forwards, and whatsoever, and in the end the improvement the engineers and all the mechanics did to the car was outstanding. And Lewis what he did today, nobody else I think can do that.”

He added: “He’s fantastic. I’m not thinking about his lap time here, because the difference he makes to everybody, it’s only Lewis. Fantastic.”