Ichiro oldest player to start in center field since at least 1900

MIAMI (AP) — Manager Don Mattingly made out the Miami Marlins’ lineup unaware he was making Ichiro Suzuki the oldest player to start a game in center field since at least 1900.

“He doesn’t play like that,” said Mattingly, who learned of the achievement after the game.

When the 43-year-old Suzuki started in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs, he surpassed the record held by Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who was a month younger when he started in center in 2002 for the Boston Red Sox.

Suzuki went 0 for 4, dropping his average to .200, but reached on an error and scored in the first inning, and had four putouts in center. He has played in 63 games this season, mostly as a pinch hitter.