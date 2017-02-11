Iconic Daytona 500 paint schemes and results for Bill Elliott

Bill Elliott made 29 Daytona 500 starts in his NASCAR Hall of Fame career, winning the Great American Race two times — in 1985 and 1987.

He is, in fact, one of only two drivers who have won the race twice from the pole. Fellow Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough is the other.

Take a look back at Elliott’s Daytona 500 paint schemes and results:

1978

Elliott made his 500 debut at the age of 22, driving the No. 9 Mercury for his father, George. He finished ninth.

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

1980

Elliott started 24th and finished 12th.

Robert Alexander Getty Images

1981

Elliott finished sixth after starting 16th. It was the last year he drove with his father as his car owner.

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

1982-83

Driving for car owner Harry Melling, Elliott finished fifth after starting 20th in 1982 and finished 39th after starting fifth a year later.

Bob Harmeyer Getty Images

1984

With Coor’s Beer on board as his primary sponsor for the first time, Elliott staerted third and finished fifth.

Bob Harmeyer Getty Images

1985

Elliott won his first 500, starting from the pole.

Focus on Sport Focus on Sport/Getty Images

1986

Elliott won the pole for the second year in a row, but finished 13th.

Robert Alexander Getty Images

1987

Elliott won again after claiming the pole for the third consecutive year. He is one of only three drivers in history to win the ple three years in a row — with the other two being Fireball Roberts (1961-63) and Ken Schrader (1988-90).

1988-89

Elliott finished 12th after starting 31st in 1988. He finished 35th in 1989.

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

1990

Elliott finished third as Derrike Cope scored one of the biggest upsets in the history of NASCAR to win the race.

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

1991

He finished second after starting 17th in the Coor’s Light car in his last year driving for owner Melling.

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

1992-94

Driving for new owner Junior Johnson and new sponsor Budweiser in 1992, Elliott drove this car in ’92 and ’93 as well. He finished 28th, 27th and 39th in those three years.

Focus on Sport Focus on Sport/Getty Images

2000

Elliott started third and finished third.

Michael L. Levitt /LAT USA

1995-96

Breaking away to drive for himself as car owner, Elliott piloted the No. 94 McDonald’s-sponsored Ford in 1995 and 1996, finishing 23rd and 10th, respectively.

Focus on Sport Focus on Sport/Getty Images

1997

Elliott finished fourth.

Getty Images

1998

Elliott finished 10th.

Getty Images

1999

Elliott finished 27th.

Getty Images

2001

Elliott started from the pole once again in his first year driving the No. 9 Dodge for Evernham Motorsports. He finished fifth.

Getty Images

2003

Elliott started 14th, but finished 32nd.

world copyright Robt LeSieur

2002.

Elliott started 29th and drove up to 11th.

Getty Images

2006

After a three-year break, Elliott returned for ill-fated, short-lived Ginn Racing and finished 19th after starting 33rd. It was the first time he drove a Chevrolet in the 500 and one of only two times he did.

Getty Images Getty Images

2009

After another three-year hiatus from the Great American Race, Elliott returned in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. He finished 23rd.

2010

Driving for the Wood Brothers again, he finished 27th.

©, David J. Griffin, USA ©2010, David J. Griffin, USA

2011

Driving the No. 09 Chevy for owner James Finch, Elliott made his final Daytona 500 started and finished a respectable 12th.

© Nigel Kinrade 1240 Briers Creek Drive Alpharetta, Georgia 30004 Nigel Kinrade/Autostock

