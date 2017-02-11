Iconic Daytona 500 paint schemes and results for Bill Elliott

Bill Elliott made 29 Daytona 500 starts in his NASCAR Hall of Fame career, winning the Great American Race two times — in 1985 and 1987.
He is, in fact, one of only two drivers who have won the race twice from the pole. Fellow Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough is the other.
Take a look back at Elliott’s Daytona 500 paint schemes and results:
1978
Elliott made his 500 debut at the age of 22, driving the No. 9 Mercury for his father, George. He finished ninth.
1980
Elliott started 24th and finished 12th.
1981
Elliott finished sixth after starting 16th. It was the last year he drove with his father as his car owner.
1982-83
Driving for car owner Harry Melling, Elliott finished fifth after starting 20th in 1982 and finished 39th after starting fifth a year later.
1984
With Coor’s Beer on board as his primary sponsor for the first time, Elliott staerted third and finished fifth.
1985
Elliott won his first 500, starting from the pole.
1986
Elliott won the pole for the second year in a row, but finished 13th.
1987
Elliott won again after claiming the pole for the third consecutive year. He is one of only three drivers in history to win the ple three years in a row — with the other two being Fireball Roberts (1961-63) and Ken Schrader (1988-90).
1988-89
Elliott finished 12th after starting 31st in 1988. He finished 35th in 1989.
1990
Elliott finished third as Derrike Cope scored one of the biggest upsets in the history of NASCAR to win the race.
1991
He finished second after starting 17th in the Coor’s Light car in his last year driving for owner Melling.
1992-94
Driving for new owner Junior Johnson and new sponsor Budweiser in 1992, Elliott drove this car in ’92 and ’93 as well. He finished 28th, 27th and 39th in those three years.
2000
Elliott started third and finished third.
1995-96
Breaking away to drive for himself as car owner, Elliott piloted the No. 94 McDonald’s-sponsored Ford in 1995 and 1996, finishing 23rd and 10th, respectively.
1997
Elliott finished fourth.
1998
Elliott finished 10th.
1999
Elliott finished 27th.
2001
Elliott started from the pole once again in his first year driving the No. 9 Dodge for Evernham Motorsports. He finished fifth.
2003
Elliott started 14th, but finished 32nd.
2002.
Elliott started 29th and drove up to 11th.
2003
Elliott struggled to a 32nd-place finish as he kicked off his final season as a full-time driver in NASCAR’s top series.
2006
After a three-year break, Elliott returned for ill-fated, short-lived Ginn Racing and finished 19th after starting 33rd. It was the first time he drove a Chevrolet in the 500 and one of only two times he did.
2009
After another three-year hiatus from the Great American Race, Elliott returned in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. He finished 23rd.
2010
Driving for the Wood Brothers again, he finished 27th.
2011
Driving the No. 09 Chevy for owner James Finch, Elliott made his final Daytona 500 started and finished a respectable 12th.
