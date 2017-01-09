ICU Medical Shares Keep Climbing As BlackRock Ups Stake To More Than 10%

ICU Medical Inc. shares continued climbing in the extended session Monday after BlackRock Inc. disclosed earlier it had increased its stake in the medical device maker to more than 10%. ICU Medical shares surged 15% to $158.05 after hours, after closing up 4.3% in the regular session. Earlier Monday, BlackRock said it now held a stake of 10.1% in the company, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Even before the stake increase, BlackRock was ICU Medical’s largest shareholder with 8.6% of the company’s outstanding shares, according to FactSet data.

