Idaho sequoia in way of expansion to be moved 2 blocks away

A sequoia seedling that naturalist John Muir sent to Idaho more than a century ago and was planted in a doctor’s yard has become a massive tree and an obstacle to progress.

The 98-foot (30-meter) sequoia planted in 1912 is in the way of a Boise hospital’s expansion, so it’s being uprooted and moved about two blocks to city property starting Friday.

St. Luke’s Health System is paying Texas-based tree-moving company Environmental Design $300,000 to move the largest sequoia in the state.

Tree mover David Cox says the sequoia will be the tallest tree the company has ever moved as well as having the greatest circumference at more than 20 feet (6 meters) around near its base.

Cox says there’s a 95 percent chance the tree will survive.