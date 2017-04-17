If Harvick wins All-Star race, fan will win $1 million, too

If Kevin Harvick wins the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 20th, he’ll win $1 million. And so will one of his fans.

Anyone who goes to BuschBucks.com and enrolls from now until May 6 will have a chance to win $1 million if Harvick wins the race.

Busch beer, Harvick’s sponsor, is launching a new promotion called “Busch Bucks.” One lucky fan will be chosen as a guest of Busch and Harvick and will be invited to the All-Star Race for a front-row seat to see if they’re bringing home the $1 million.

In conjunction with the promotion, Harvick will run the special paint scheme depicted here in the All-Star Race.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!