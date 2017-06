Coming off a career-high season in assists, rebounds, and steals, Patrick Beverley will assume the starting role at point guard. Like CP3, Beverley was named first-team All-NBA defensive team, and is known for his tenacious 94-foot defense. He may not have the true point guard abilities of a CP3, but with the floor-stretching options the Clippers now have, Beverley will fit right in.

Troy Taormina Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports