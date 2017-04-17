If you&#039;re a keeper, don&#039;t take your eye off the ball

By news@wgmd.com -
17

Almere City goalkeeper Chiel Kramer really dropped the ball and let RKC’s Pieter Langedijk take advantage of his wondering eyes tying up the game 1-1.

Chris Weidman gives his take on a potential Conor-Floyd fight

Mainz fan gave team a motivational speech after loss

Austin Dillon Digs Conor McGregor’s Style

Chad Ochocinco scores a TD in a Mexican football league

Tony Stewart wins dirt track race, hilarious post-race interview ensues

Mainz’s Giulio Donati waters his crotch before entering Bundesliga match

