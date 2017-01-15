41 F
IHOP says it was hacked after sharing anti-Clinton tweet

By Caitlin Yilek -
IHOP says it was hacked after the pancake restaurant retweeted a tweet suggesting Hillary Clinton had run a terrible campaign, and that was the reason for her loss.

“Also good morning to everyone except Americans who don’t want to accept the simple fact that Hillary Clinton had a major garbage campaign,” Twitter user @poojaslays wrote, which IHOP retweeted.

IHOP eventually deleted the tweet from its timeline, but Twitter users quickly captured a screenshots.

“After a thorough investigation, we have confirmed that the IHOP Twitter account was hacked this morning,” spokeswoman Stephanie Peterson said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

