Ike Opara breaks down his bicycle kick goal against Galaxy

Ike Opara says Saturday night’s win could improve Sporting KC’s future performance on the road: “Moving forward, that’s confidence that we can keep doing this.”

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos Eric Hosmer: ‘That’s what good teams do. They find ways to win games late’ Jason Vargas: ‘It was a great day because we came out with a W’ Ned Yost on Jason Vargas: ‘He had everything working’ WATCH: Escobar and Gordon triple, Hosmer homers in Royals victory Alcides Escobar: ‘I feel really comfortable with Vargas pitching’ Whit Merrifield gets the Salvy Splash after walk-off hit More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos »