Ikea OKs 'tentative settlement' in fatal dresser tip over

-
COPENHAGEN, Denmark –  Ikea, the leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, says “a tentative settlement” has been reached in the case involving three families in the United States whose children died after Ikea chests and dressers tipped over.

Group spokeswoman Johanna Iritz said Thursday “it would be inappropriate to comment,” adding the settlement was pending a U.S. court approval. She referred to its U.S. division for further questions.

The Philadelphia-based law firm Feldman, Shepherd, Wohlgelernter, Tanner, Weinstock & Dodig LLP that represented the families of killed toddlers had announced a $50 million settlement with Ikea.

The separate accidents took place in 2014 and 2016 with dressers from the MALM line.

In June, Ikea recalled some 8 million dressers and chests, and 21 million other similar models in the United States.

