Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is issuing a recall for more than 33,000 beach chairs due to “fingertip amputation hazards,” the company announced Friday.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, IKEA has received 13 reports worldwide of incidents, including six that resulted in fingertip amputations after the beach chair collapsed. Three of the incidents, including one fingertip amputation, occurred in the United States.

Customers: MYSINGSÖ beach chairs are recalled. Please return to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund https://t.co/Xlde7E1xHk pic.twitter.com/kXGh9Pj588 — IKEA USA News (@IKEAUSANews) January 27, 2017

“After washing the fabric seat it is possible to reassemble the chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments,” the company said in a statement.

Customers who purchased the MYSINGSÖ beach chair before February 2017 are told to return the item for a full refund at any store.

IKEA will release an updated version of the beach chairs in February.