Ilka Stuhec is downhill world champion; Lindsey Vonn 3rd

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia is the new world champion in downhill while Lindsey Vonn took bronze trying to regain a title she last won in 2009.

Stuhec confirmed her status as pre-race favorite, finishing 0.40 seconds clear of surprise silver medalist Stephanie Venier of Austria.

Vonn was 0.45 behind Stuhec, who led at all but one time check and clocked the fastest speed of 125.6 kph (78 mph).

In a breakout season, the 26-year-old Stuhec started by winning three straight World Cup downhills while Vonn recovered from breaking her right upper arm in November.

Still, Vonn set one world championships record. The 32-year-old American became the oldest female medalist.

She now has four career medals in worlds downhills, but just one gold.

The result was provisional as low-ranked skiers raced.