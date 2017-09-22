Illegal immigrant teen, other teenager accused of kidnapping and raping female classmate

Two teenagers including one in the country illegally were arrested after police said they kidnapped a young woman and raped her in Maryland.

Frederick police said Salvadoran citizen Victor Gonzalez-Gutierres, 19, and Edgar Chicas-Hernandez, 17, were taken into custody last week and a third suspect is still on the lam.

Police said the 18-year-old victim was ambushed by three men as she walked to her apartment at around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. She said the suspects cut her with a knife, hit her, pulled her hair and dragged her to a vehicle, Fox 5 DC said.

Authorities said the victim alleged that Chicas-Hernandez and Gonzalez-Gutierres – who she said were known to be involved in gangs – held her captive and raped her for several hours. The third suspect reportedly filmed the crime.

The three men then took her back to her apartment complex, he said. Before releasing her, they allegedly warned her that “next time it will be worse” if she told police.

In court documents, the 18-year-old told police that third suspect had his face covered and she could not recognize her voice, the Frederick News Post reported.

“We’re looking into all possible gang affiliations and ties to see if the suspects have or had any ties to local gangs or transnational gangs,” Frederick Sgt. Andrew Alcorn told Fox 5 DC. “This is not a common occurrence in Frederick. It’s a very quiet town and we like to keep it that way and when an incident like this occurs we put all our available resources into solving it.”

The victim told police that the three men told her they were following orders from a younger female acquaintance.

This seemed to be verified by investigators, who said they obtained copies of social media conversations in which a younger girl had offered to give other acquaintances footage of the assault in exchange for “[one] night of pleasure,” the Frederick News Post.

Police said they also learned that the younger girl had identified herself during the conversation and had even contacted one of the acquaintances before the assault in which she outlined her plan to extort the older girl for money.

According to the Frederick News Post, police questioned the younger girl about her potential role in the crime. She reportedly admitted that Chicas-Hernandez and Gonzalez-Guttierres would likely tell investigators she ordered them to commit the assault.

The younger girl reportedly denied any involvement in the crime, court documents said.

Chicas-Hernandez was arrested Sept. 12 and charged as an adult because of the gravity of the crime. Gonzalez-Guittierres was taken into custody the following day.

Both men were charged with kidnapping, first-degree rape, sodomy, and first- and second-degree assault.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged an immigration detainer for Gonzalez-Gutierres. In a statement they said the teenager was released on immigration bond April 27.

“These detainers serve as a legally-authorized request … to maintain custody of an alien for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody for removal purposes,” the statement said, the Daily Mail reported.

It’s unclear how long Gonzalez-Gutierres has been in the United States.