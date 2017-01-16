Illegal to travel here?

The more something is off-limits, the more we want it.

When it comes to travel, a “Do Not Enter” sign is almost like a beacon, welcoming us into the garden of forbidden fruits. Of the nearly 200 countries in the world today, some, like Angola and North Korea, make it incredibly hard for Americans to visit.

But today borders are actually more open than they were in the past 50 years. Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua and even the former Soviet Union. Today, they read like a millenial’s bucket list. But back in our parents’ day, they weren’t even considered vacation contenders.