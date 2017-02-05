Illinois Basketball: Early Starting Lineup for the Illini in 2017-18

While the Illinois basketball team continues to flounder, it is always fun to look what might come of the next season.

Despite this squad struggling this season, they will be returning some talented players for next year. These players will have a chance to shine no matter who the coach is.

Here is a way too early projected starting lineup for the Illini in 2017-18.

Starting PG: Te’Jon Lucas

Lucas has really started to come onto the scene this season with his quick feet and the excitement he brings to the game. He will likely be the starter heading into next season.

I expect Lucas to be the main ball distributor. I think his future is bright and he has shown this season that his upside is extremely high.

Backup PG: Trent Frazier

One great get from the class of 2017 is Trent Frazier. Illinois needed point guard help and they received a commitment from this talented Florida sensation.

Hopefully, Frazier stays with the Illini even if there is a coaching change. He also has a bright future as not only a ball distributor, but also as a big-time scorer.

Writing Illini 1 d Illinois Basketball: The King of Mediocrity Under John Groce

Starting SG: Jalen Coleman-Lands

This season has been rocky for Coleman-Lands. He hasn’t been a consistent three-point shooter and he seems like he is rushing his shots every game.

But, next season will hopefully be different. Coleman-Lands will likely be starting and the Illini are going to need his scoring ability.

Backup SG: Da’Monte Williams

Williams is coming in as a highly touted legacy player for the Illini. His dad, Frank, was a great guard with the program and I expect the same out of his son.

Heading into next season, if Williams can stay healthy, Illinois will be set up nicely at the guard position.

Starting SF: Kipper Nichols

Last night and really in the time that Nichols sees the floor he is electrifying. He has great athletic ability and he even has started to show off his shooting prowess as well.

I want to see more of Nichols this season and in 2017-18. I think he has a chance to be pretty good as long as he continues to develop his defensive skills.

Backup SF: Javon Pickett

Another one of the class of 2017 that I think is extremely underrated is Pickett. He isn’t in the top 100 on the recruiting boards but I think he should be.

In multiple high school tournaments, Pickett has shown off his length and talent. He can rebound, score, and even at times, dish the ball as well. I can’t wait to see him in the orange and blue.

Starting PF: Leron Black

Since Black joined the Illini he has been a super athlete with a high ceiling. We haven’t seen him hit that ceiling under the current regime, though.

Black still has a ton of room to grow and learn. I believe, in the right circumstances, he will blossom into a potential All-Big Ten type talent.

Backup PF: Michael Finke

This season hasn’t been bad for Finke. He is still a defensive liability at times but he has a knack for scoring and that is also what this team needs.

I think Finke can switch back and forth between being a backup at power forward and center. Depending on who comes back next year, I expect him to be more of a backup center.

Starting C: Jeremiah Tilmon

The Illinois basketball team snagged an extremely talented center in Tilmon this past recruiting class. He has physical skills we haven’t seen in a center since Meyers Leonard.

I can’t wait to see what Tilmon can do in the Big Ten. This kid has an instinct for the center position and he is a big body in the middle.

Backup C: Michael Finke

Again, depending on who comes back for Illinois next season Finke could either play power forward or center. If the likes of DJ Williams returns, Finke would then likely be a center.

I think Finke, in the right circumstances, could develop more defensively. He has a natural ability on the offensive end so if he could just defend better he would be a complete player.

More from Writing Illini

This article originally appeared on