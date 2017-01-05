Illinois Basketball: Four Signature Games for the Illini

The college basketball season is about half over now and the Illinois basketball team is still in postseason contention.

Last season when we hit the 15 game mark, the Illini were 8-7 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten, and the year before that they were 10-5 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten.

So, if you want to look at things in even a brighter light, this is the best start to a season the Illini have had in the last three years.

Despite having a good start, though, the Illini need to continue winning. They can’t hit their patented losing streak that we have all become accustomed too.

Not only do the Illini need to avoid a losing streak, but they also need a signature win or two to really build that resume for the postseason as well.

Illinois currently has 16 games remaining. Out of these games, there are eight games that should be wins. Most of these games are at home against opponents that won’t be ranked when the Illini play them.

Then there are the question mark games that could go either way. These are road games against decent teams who could make the postseason. There are four of these games.

So, when the Illinois basketball schedule is broken down, there are really only four games that have a possibility of being signature wins.

The four signature win possibilities are this weekend at No. 25 Indiana, at No. 20 Purdue, home against No. 13 Wisconsin, and home against Michigan State.

Now some of you might be thinking how the hell do you have Michigan State as a signature win?

Can you just back up the ‘this is the end of Michigan State basketball’ train for just a few seconds and really think about what you are saying.

Michigan State does this to people all the time. They lose to begin the season and people overreact. Do you people realize that the Spartans schedule tough teams in the non-conference?

Also, just two years ago Michigan State made the Final Four. That year they also started 11-5 and also had a bad loss to Texas Southern.

A little side note as well, they fell to the Illini that season too.

Anyways, back to my point, by the time the Michigan State game rolls around the Spartans are likely to be ranked and sitting comfortably in the NCAA Tournament.

So, this means Illinois has those four games I mentioned earlier to have a signature win this season.

I think their best chance for a signature win is against Indiana this weekend. The Hoosiers are reeling and this would be a perfect time to pounce.

Winning at Purdue will be tough for the Illini. I like the way Maverick Morgan is progressing, but the Boilermakers big men are some of the best in the nation.

Even though Wisconsin is in Champaign, I think that is way too much to ask of this program right now. The Badgers are likely my pick to win it all this season.

And finally, Michigan State is always tough but I think this would be Illinois’ second-best chance at getting a signature win. The Spartans come to Champaign and the Illini always play them tough.

Illinois is still in the hunt for a postseason bid and getting a signature win would sure help their cause. Win one of these four and I think the future will be bright.

