Illinois Basketball: Illini Scoring is a Group Effort This Season

There are many skeptics in regards to the Illinois basketball team. They haven’t exactly lived up to expectations the last few seasons.

This season has started off pretty well, though. The Illini currently sit at 11-4 and have surprised some people with solid wins early on.

Illinois has also done something so far this season that they haven’t accomplished since the 2002-03 campaign as well.

The Illini currently have seven players that are averaging six or more points per game this season. This is a rare feat for any team in the history of the program.

The last Illinois team to do it was that 2002-03 club that finished 25-7 overall and 11-5 in Big Ten play. They advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament that season.

While I am still slightly skeptical of John Groce and his coaching abilities, he does have this program scoring at a nice clip.

Right now, the Illini rank No. 90 in the nation in scoring, averaging 78.1 points per game. This is a solid number for the team.

The leader for this Illinois team is clearly Malcolm Hill. He has averaged 18.7 PPG while also doing pretty much everything else on the court.

Tracy Abrams has been a nice change of pace and someone that has been missing from the team for a while.

Before the season started I was telling people that Abrams was going to change this team tremendously. He is a massive upgrade at point guard, which was the one area the Illini needed help.

Abrams is averaging 11.5 PPG right now. He is the No. 2 scorer ahead of Leron Black.

Black is No. 3 on the team averaging 10.5 PPG. If he can continue to stay on the court and also continue grabbing rebounds then the Illini have a legit threat inside.

Maverick Morgan is a surprise No. 4 scorer on this Illinois team. He has been coming off the bench this season but has been a great player for the Illini. He has averaged 8.9 PPG.

Sharpshooting Jalen Coleman-Lands is No. 5 in scoring with 8.1 PPG. He needs to see more touches in the future but he has taken advantage of the looks has received.

The No. 6 scorer is Michael Finke. Much like Morgan, Finke has come off the bench this season and been a nice shot in the arm. He is a great mismatch who has averaged 7.6 PPG.

The final scorer averaging over six points per game is Mike Thorne Jr.

Thorne is the starting center but he hasn’t played too well this season. He is averaging 6.2 PPG and if he continues to improve this Illini team will be dangerous.

Illinois is on pace to do something that hasn’t happened with the program in 14 years. They can score the ball and this will help win games in the future.

