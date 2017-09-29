Illinois officials deny release for parole-eligible killer

A parole-eligible convicted murderer suspected of being part of the notorious “Ripper Crew” must remain in prison after Illinois authorities determined he lacks an approved place to live.

Thomas Kokoraleis was scheduled to be released on parole after serving 35 years in prison for the 1982 slaying of a suburban Chicago woman. The Illinois Department of Corrections’ website still lists Friday as his release day.

Officials won’t be able to hold Kokoraleis indefinitely, even if he is unable to find a place to live.

Kokoraleis’ name may have faded from memory, but in the early 1980s he was part of a widely publicized sensational crime story. He was one of four Chicago-area men accused of being part of a satanic cult that abducted, tortured, mutilated and killed women.