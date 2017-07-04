Illinois Senate OKs tax increase; Gov. Rauner vowed to veto

The Illinois Senate approved an income tax increase Tuesday to raise $5 billion a year aimed at ending the nation’s longest state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 36-18 to hike the personal income tax rate by 32 percent. It would increase the personal rate from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of just over 5 percent.

Minutes after the House passed the measure, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vowed to veto it because Democrats who control the General Assembly have yet to agree to resolve certain issues, including statewide property tax relief, cost reductions in workers’ compensation and benefits for state-employee pensions, and an easier process for dissolving or eliminating local governments.

On Monday, two of the nation’s top credit-ratings agencies signaled it would be a good idea for Rauner to accept the results. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, having earlier threatened to move Illinois’ creditworthiness into “junk” status without swift action to approve a budget, smiled favorably on the financial outlook.