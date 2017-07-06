The Illinois State Capitol was placed on lockdown for approximately two hours Thursday after a woman scattered a powdered substance in several locations in the building — including Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office, officials said.

The disturbance occurred as the Illinois House of Representatives was preparing to vote on overriding Rauner’s veto of a $36 billion spending plan fueled by a 32 percent income tax increase. The state Senate had already voted to override Rauner’s veto on July 4.

The State Journal-Register reported that the powder was also scattered in the office of Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti and the House gallery.

The Republican governor was not at the state Capitol at the time of the disturbance, and no injuries were reported.

Emergency workers wearing protective gear inspected the office, and people outside the building were forbidden from entering. The all-clear was given shortly before 3:30 p.m. local time.

One person was taken into custody, said Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, which oversees Capitol security. He added that no hazardous materials were found and the investigation was ongoing.

A House vote to override Rauner’s veto would give Illinois its first annual budget since 2015 and spell the end of the nation’s longest fiscal stalemate since at least the Great Depression.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

