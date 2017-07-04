Illinois State Senate Joins House In Passing Revenue, Spending Bills

The Illinois state Senate on Tuesday joined the House in having passed spending and revenue bills that could end the state’s two-year stretch of operating without a budget. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has promised to veto the legislation. The two chambers would then schedule votes to override that veto. As of midday on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Madigan, a Democrat from the south side of Chicago, was saying he would not call for an override vote in that chamber Tuesday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. In New Jersey, meanwhile, Republican Gov. Chris Christie signed budget legislation ending a government shutdown, saying his signing off on spending increases pushed by Democrats there represented the nature of compromise. A budget deal also ended a shutdown in Maine.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.