Imagine Dragons singer regrets teaching anti-gay message

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds, who was raised Mormon, regrets the anti-gay message he preached as a missionary.

On Monday, at TrevorLive, the rocker said, “When people asked me what the doctrine was and they said, ‘Hey, I am gay,’ or, ‘I feel like I like girls — what do I do about this?’ I taught that it was a sin, because that’s what I had been raised to teach.”

He added, “I wish I could reknock all those doors and tell them that I was wrong.”

Reynolds credits his wife, Aja Volkman, for his change of heart, saying, “She taught me what I already knew in my heart, which is to be gay is beautiful.”

