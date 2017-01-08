Iman remembers Bowie

Iman will never forget her late husband, David Bowie.

The 61-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to remember Bowie with a sweet black-and-white photo, just two days before what would have been his 70th birthday, and four days before the one-year anniversary of his death.

“#fbf #imanarchive #BowieForever,” she captioned the stunning shot.

Iman and Bowie married in 1992, before welcoming their daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones in 2000. Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016, after a private 18-month battle with cancer. He was 69.

In June, Iman shared a heartbreaking photo of herself and Bowie, on what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary.

“June 6th… 24th wedding anniversary #foreverlove” the model captioned the photo, with the words “The best thing about me is you,” written over the snap.

