Important Redskins 2017 Offseason Dates

Now that the Super Bowl has finished, here’s a look at some of the important upcoming NFL dates to note over the next couple of months.

Feb.14 — Beginning at 12 p.m. ET, NFL clubs may begin to sign players whose 2016 CFL contracts have expired. Players under contract to a CFL club for the 2017 season or who have an option for the 2017 season are not eligible to be signed.

Feb. 15 – This is the first day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players. The Redskins placed the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins last season and were unable to complete a long-term deal by July 15. Both sides are facing the same situation this offseason.

Feb. 25-26 — The third of five NFL Regional Combines will take place at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Loudoun Co., Va., this one specifically for kickers and punters. The Regional Combines offer opportunities for draft eligible players not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine to showcase their skills.

Feb. 28-March 6 – The NFL Scouting Combine takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, Ind. Redskins.com will be on the ground like usual providing updates throughout the week on college prospects looking to jump onto the team’s radar. This is the first time fans will be allowed to enter the stadium to watch players participate in their individual drills on the field.

March 1 – Teams have until 4 p.m., ET, to designate Franchise or Transition Players, otherwise they become free agents.

March 7-9 — Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2016 player contracts at 4 p.m., ET on March 9. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until that time.

March 9 — Prior to 4 p.m., ET, clubs must exercise options for 2017 on all players who have option clauses in their 2016 contracts. They must also submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents with expiring contracts as well as submit tenders to retain exclusive rights free agents with expiring contracts that have fewer than three accrued seasons. The new league year and free agency period officially begins at 4 p.m. ET.

March 26-29 – The NFL’s Annual League Meeting takes place in Phoenix, Ariz. This is when teams are able to submit rule changes and the official draft order will be established with all compensatory picks awarded. Head coach Jay Gruden usually speaks with reporters during a media session during the week.

April 3 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2016 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 17 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 27-29 – The 2017 NFL Draft takes place in Philadelphia, Pa., for the first time since 1936, when the inaugural draft took place. The Redskins hold the 17th overall draft pick this year and hold nine picks overall.

Early or Mid-May — Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 18-21 — NFLPA Rookie Premiere. Invited Rookies (typically, first and/or second-round selections) must be permitted by their respective clubs to attend. Such players are unavailable for offseason workouts, OTA days, and minicamps during this period.

Mid-May to Mid-June – The Redskins will hold three weeks of voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs), practices that do not include live contact. The offseason program will then end with a three-day mandatory minicamp.

July 15 – At 4 p.m. ET is the deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign him to a multiyear contract or extension. Considering what the Redskins decide to do with Cousins prior to March 1, this could be the deadline that spurs a long-term contract to get signed. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2017 season, and the contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.