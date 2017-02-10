Improved rotation could prove difference-maker

• Across the Majors, goals set for 2017

Imagine a world where Baltimore’s rotation can hold its own. That, coupled with the bullpen and offense, could very easily put the O’s back atop the American League East for the first time since 2014.

Spring: Info | Tickets | Schedule | Gear

Should Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy continue to improve, the O’s rotation — which also features Chris Tillman, Wade Miley and Ubaldo Jimenez — may not be a weakness. Keep in mind, most nights a six-inning start will be enough as the O’s turn to a bullpen that includes Brad Brach, Zach Britton, Mychal Givens and Darren O’Day, who missed most of last year.

The offense returns Mark Trumbo, who led the Majors in home runs in 2016, and the lineup should be a threatening presence again. Manny Machado, who finished fifth in AL MVP voting, is coming off a career season and Chris Davis — when hot — is capable of carrying the club through stretches.

Spring preview: What’s the difference? | Who might surprise? | How’s your star? | What’s the vision?

The key for the O’s — who jumped out to a fast start in 2016 — will be health as the pitching depth in the organization remains an issue and a few injuries could really derail things. Late in the game, they figure to be very tough to be beat and the power throughout the lineup means they’re never truly out of any game.

A group eliminated in the AL Wild Card in extra innings against Toronto is hungry to get back to the postseason and advance. And should their pitching cooperate there’s no reason to think this Orioles team can’t do better than that.