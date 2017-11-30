As sexual misconduct allegations rock the nation, a candidate for Michigan attorney general has pledged never to engage in such behavior if elected.

“Who can you trust most not to show you their penis in a professional setting?” Democrat Dana Nessel asks in the new ad. “Is it the candidate who doesn’t have a penis? I’d so say.”

She then makes several promises to her voters: “I will not sexually harass my staff. And I won’t tolerate it in your workplace either. I won’t walk around in a half-open bathrobe.”

The ad follows allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., and U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., among others.

Conyers, who allegedly used taxpayer money to settle with an accuser, won’t seek re-election next year, Detroit’s WDIV-TV reported.

Nessel, a former assistant prosecutor vying against Republican state House Speaker Tom Leonard and Democratic state Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, told WJBK-TV that she does not think the ad crosses a line.

“I think the ad was rather tame when it comes to the news stories that have come out whether they are journalists, whether they’re in Hollywood, or whether they’re political representatives,” she said. “We’ve heard some pretty lewd stories coming out.”

She added: “I’m constantly hearing, “Well, I like you, I like your candidacy, I like things that you say. But we can’t have an all-female ticket,” she said.

“And my response is always the same: Why?”